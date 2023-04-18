Macau hotel room supply to increase by 14pct

The number of hotel rooms in Macau is set to increase by 13.5 percent over the next few years, with about 20 projects either being built or in the approval stage, according to official data from the Macau government disclosed on Tuesday.

The figures show there were 12 hotel projects under construction and a further eight undergoing government approval as of the first quarter of 2023. They would together provide the Macau market with nearly 5,242 new hotel rooms. The data did not give estimated completion dates for the new hotel projects.

As of February, Macau had a total of 38,839 operational guest rooms via an aggregate of 126 hotels and inns, according to information provided by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) to GGRAsia.

Most of the new supply already being built will be on Cotai, where two new hotels, offering 2,808 rooms in aggregate, are being developed. Another 1,126 rooms are being developed on the Macau peninsula and in Taipa.

The eight hotels awaiting government approval – located in Macau, Taipa and Coloane – will offer a total of 1,308 rooms.

Last year, construction of five hotels in Macau was completed, featuring 1,514 keys in aggregate.

Macau’s Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng, said last week that the city needed more four- and three-star hotels, so a greater number of package-tour vistors can afford to stay. Mr Ho stressed the city’s aim was to “welcome all kinds of tourists,” and not to be “differentiating them as high [quality] ones or low”.