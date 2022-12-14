Macau hotels allowed to receive Covid-19 infected guests

Hotels in Macau are now allowed to take in guests that are ‘positive’ for Covid-19, as well as their close contacts. The measure took effect today (Wednesday, December 14), said the city’s health authorities in a Tuesday statement.

“As Macau will enter the second phase of the transition period … local hotel establishments can receive guests infected with Covid-19 and close contacts from tomorrow (14 December) onwards,” stated the city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre.

The latest easing coincides with the local government relaxing to some extent its Covid-19 countermeasures, as Macau is entering a “new phase” in its approach to dealing with the pandemic, according to local officials.

The local authorities announced last weekend that from Wednesday, individuals who are infected with Covid-19 – that are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms – will be permitted to isolate at home.

Earlier this week, the Macau government scrapped guidelines regarding capacity limitations and entry restrictions at the city’s casinos, as part of its city-wide move to roll back existing measures against the pandemic.

Macau’s health authorities said on Tuesday that the city had identified 382 Covid-19 infections as of midnight on Monday, 369 of them in the community. That was up from 204 confirmed infections on Sunday.

Under the fresh guidelines, hotel staff will have to take the body temperature for all individuals entering the premises, and ensure “strict implementation of anti-epidemic precautions”, including that guests use face masks and maintain a 1 metre (3.3 feet) distance between them.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination also appealed to hotel operators to report to them should a large group of staff are found to have come down with a fever, or developed respiratory symptoms such as a dry cough at the same time.