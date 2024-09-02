Macau Jul-Aug visit volume over 90pct 2019 period: govt

Macau’s inbound-visitor volume for July and August equalled more than 90 percent of that the same period in 2019, according to a Sunday update from Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

The city had nearly 6.69 million visitor arrivals from July 1 to August 31 inclusive, 93.4 percent of the 7.15 million in same period in 2019, the year immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunday’s statement also had some input from Macau’s Economic and Technological Development Bureau. Its work includes supporting local small and medium-sized businesses in relation to the the city’s economic powerhouse, tourism.

August alone, was 101.1 percent of August 2019 volumes, at 3.66 million arrivals, compared to August 2019′s 3.62 million, added the update.

Saturday, August 24 had seen a monthly and summer-season record of just over 166,500 visitors in a single day, a figure 42.0-percent higher than that month’s average daily volume of 118,000.

The number of international visitors remained only a fraction of Macau’s overall visitor arrivals in July and August, according to the Sunday statement.

In those two months, Macau saw an aggregate of 336,000 international visitor arrivals, 5.0 percent of the 6.69-million tourist tally.

International visitor arrivals in July and August nonethless rose 29.8-percent year-on-year, recovering to 75.6 percent of the same period in 2019, the two Macau government departments mentioned in the Sunday release.