Macau junket brand Meg-Star makes advisor its COO

Jun 04, 2020
Ray Lok has been “promoted” to a new role as chief operating officer (COO) at Macau junket investor Meg-Star Group with effect from Monday (June 1), a company spokesperson confirmed to GGRAsia.
Prior to his new title, Mr Lok was designated chief advisor to the VIP gaming brand, the spokesperson noted.
Apart from the COO post, “nothing else changed recently for top-tier management”, the person added, in response to GGRAsia’s enquiry on that point.
Prior to joining Meg-Star Group in 2019, Mr Lok had served in several senior management roles in gaming operations and marketing at Macau casino companies, according to his LinkedIn account. Those firms included Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd and Sands China Ltd.
