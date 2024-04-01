Macau March GGR up 5.5pct m-o-m, to US$2.4bln

Casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Macau rose by 5.5 percent month-on-month in March to just above MOP19.50 billion (US$2.42 billion), according to data released on Monday by the city’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The result was 53.1-percent higher compared with March 2023.

It slightly surpassed the previous post-pandemic high which was also just over MOP19.50 billion, recorded in October last year.

March’s observed daily GGR run-rate had been “a tad better” than the historical trend, according to investment analysts.

Citigroup said its spot-check survey of Macau premium mass gaming tables during March indicated the quality of players had been “holding up” during that month.

The latest data for the whole of March took Macau’s GGR for the first quarter of 2024 to about MOP57.33 billion, up 65.5 percent from the prior-year period.

The first-quarter result was up 5.9 percent from the MOP54.11 billion recorded in the final quarter of 2023.