Macau mass baccarat nearly 61pct of 3Q GGR: regulator

Mass-market baccarat generated nearly MOP29.77 billion (US$3.70 billion) in Macau in the third quarter of 2023, up 11.6 percent from the second quarter this year.

VIP baccarat however declined by 3.2 percent sequentially, accounting for almost MOP11.77 billion. It corresponded to a market share of 24.1 percent, according to data released on Monday by the city’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

Slot machine revenue was just over MOP2.85 billion, a market share of circa 5.8 percent. It was up 7.8 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Aggregate revenue in the overall mass-market segment – including slot machines – stood at just below MOP37.04 billion, accounting for a share of nearly 75.9 percent of Macau’s casino GGR in the three months to September 30.

The latest mass-market GGR quarterly result represented 93.3 percent of the MOP39.71 billion achieved in the comparable period of 2019, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic

Macau’s third-quarter GGR stood at MOP48.81 billion, up 7.3 percent from MOP45.49 billion in the preceding three months.

Last week, banking group Morgan Stanley said it expected third-quarter Macau casino corporate earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow by about “12 percent” quarter-on-quarter, at just below US$1.81 billion. That would be about 79 percent of 2019 levels, it added.