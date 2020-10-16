Macau mass baccarat share up 77pct sequentially in 3Q

Mass-market baccarat generated nearly MOP1.88 billion (US$235.0 million) in the three months to September 30, a market share of 38.40 percent, up 77.1 percent quarter-on-quarter. Compared to the prior-year quarter, mass-market baccarat GGR was down 93.9 percent.

The data were released on Friday by Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

Macau VIP baccarat accounted for MOP2.34 billion of Macau’s nearly MOP4.89-billion casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the third quarter, a market share of 47.9 percent, up 51.1 percent on its second-quarter share.

Judged year-on-year, third-quarter Macau VIP baccarat GGR was down 92.5 percent.

Aggregate revenue in the overall mass-market segment – including slot machines – stood at just above MOP2.54 billion, accounting for a share of nearly 52.1 percent of Macau’s third-quarter casino GGR.

Slot machine revenue was MOP375 million, a market share of 7.68 percent, down 13.2 percent on the prior quarter. Third-quarter 2020 slot GGR was down 90.2 percent year-on-year.

There were also 649 extra slot machines in the market as the end of the third quarter, compared to the end of the second quarter. The tally as of September 30 was 8,244, versus 7,595 in the prior quarter.

Third-quarter revenue from “other” casino games was MOP293 million, a 6.00 percent market share, and 22.1-percent up from the second quarter. Such GGR was down 94.5 percent, judged year-on-year.