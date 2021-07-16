Macau mass GGR two-thirds of 2Q casino revenue: govt

Macau’s mass-market gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the second quarter of 2021 reached nearly MOP16.88 billion (US$2.11 billion), accounting for 66.5 percent of the city’s aggregate casino GGR in the period. The figure – including slot machine revenue – represented an increase of 16.3 percent from the first three months of 2021, according to data released on Friday by the city’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

VIP baccarat, which in 2019 represented nearly half of all Macau GGR, accounted for 33.5 percent of the city’s casino GGR in the three months to June 30, at MOP8.50 billion. That was a decline of 6.8 percent from the preceding quarter.

A number of industry analysts have mentioned in recent notes that the Macau VIP segment has been placed recently under commercial pressure, due to a combination of regulatory and pandemic-related factors.

Overall, Macau casino GGR in the April to June period stood at MOP25.38 billion, up 7.4 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Mass-market baccarat alone made up 54.8 percent of all GGR for the second quarter of 2021, or MOP13.92 billion in money terms – up 15.4 percent sequentially.

Revenue from slot machines reached MOP1.34 billion in the second quarter, accounting for 5.3 percent of aggregate GGR in the period. Such slot revenue was up 16.6 percent from the first three months of 2021.

The number of live gaming tables in the Macau market stood at 6,193 at the end of the second quarter, up by 101 from March 31. There were 467 extra slot machines in the market at the end of June, compared to three months before. The tally as of June 30 was 9,871, versus 9,404 on March 31.