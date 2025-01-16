Macau mass market worth 75pct of 4Q GGR: regulator

Macau’s mass-market casino gambling segment – including slot machine play – generated gross gaming revenue (GGR) of just under MOP43.44 billion (US$5.41 billion) in Macau in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 2.2 percent sequentially.

Such revenue accounted for 75.6 percent of aggregate GGR for the period, according to data released on Thursday by the city’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

GGR in the mass-market segment rose by 4.9 percent from the prior-year period, showed the data.

The latest quarterly figure represented circa 109.0 percent of fourth-quarter 2019 mass-market GGR, a period during the last trading year before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the three months to December 31 last year, VIP baccarat increased by 7.0 percent quarter-on-quarter, accounting for MOP13.99 billion. It represented about 43.3 percent of fourth-quarter 2019 levels.

For the final quarter of 2024, VIP baccarat had a 23.5-percent market share of GGR, according to the data published on Thursday.

Slot machine revenue was nearly MOP3.37 billion, a market share of nearly 5.9 percent. It was up 8.1 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Macau’s aggregate fourth-quarter GGR stood at MOP57.43 billion, up 3.3 percent from the preceding three months, and 6.1-percent higher than a year earlier. October last year was the best monthly performance since January 2020, at the very beginning of the pandemic.

For full-year 2024, VIP baccarat revenue stood at MOP54.76 billion, accounting for 24.1 percent of aggregate GGR for the 12-month period. Mass-market baccarat generated GGR of just below MOP137.91 billion last year, representing 60.8 percent of total revenue for the period.

Revenue from slot machines last year reached MOP12.92 billion, a 5.7-percent increase from full-year 2023, according to the data.