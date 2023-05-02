Macau mid-price mass tables busiest on day 4 of May hols

GGRAsia did a walk of major gaming floors in downtown Macau and Cotai on Tuesday, the penultimate day of the five-day mainland China holiday surrounding Labour Day. Most of the properties visited had significant volumes of customers on their mass-market gambling floors, despite the break period ending on Wednesday.

At 11.20am at Grand Lisboa, the main SJM Holdings Ltd property on the peninsula, the ground floor gaming area near the casino entrance had mostly sic bo tables fully occupied by seated players and standing onlookers. Minimum bets on those tables were mostly HKD500 (about US$64), with a few as much as HKD1,000.

There were also several blackjack tables in that area completely occupied, and with minimums at HKD500.

Grand Lisboa’s ground-floor live baccarat tables were less well used, with far more onlookers than players. Minimum bets on those tables ranged from HKD500 to HKD1,000.

The ground floor electronic table games and slot machines were well populated with players, giving some ‘buzz’ to that section.

At the first-floor casino, most live baccarat tables were open, but not packed out. Table minimums ranged from HKD300 up to HKD2,000. The busiest were in the HKD300 to HKD1,000 range.

High-limit baccarat tables at the mezzanine level ranged from HKD3,000 to HKD5,000, with most of the area populated by players.

At Grand Lisboa’s second-floor casino area, most of the baccarat tables had minimums from HKD200 to HKD300. Many had action, but were not heavily in use.

At around 11.50am at the Wynn Macau hotel casino, run by Wynn Macau Ltd, in the downtown area, a few of the tables in the poker zone on the main floor were packed with players.

An electronic table games stadium-style setup had some traffic, though slot machines were proportionately less busy.

A single live-dealer roulette table, priced at a modest HKD50, had players, as did a few live blackjack tables with HKD500 minimums.

A floor of live-dealer baccarat tables near to Wynn Macau’s rotunda exit was just shy of half full with customers, though tables with bets between HKD1,000 and HKD2,000 were well used.

At 12.10pm at nearby StarWorld Hotel, run by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, live-baccarat minimums at the first-floor casino ranged from HKD300 up to HKD2,000, and were mostly full. Most popular were the HKD1,000 tables.

Live roulettes had minimums of HKD25 to HKD50, and live sic bo HKD200 to HKD500, with several of those tables busy.

StarWorld’s second-floor casino had live baccarat tables ranging from HKD300 to HKD1,000, though most were sparsely used. A stadium setup of electronic table games had some traffic, though slots on the second floor had few customers.

By 2.45pm at MGM Macau, run by MGM China Holdings Ltd, most live-dealer baccarat tables were in use, with the HKD1,000 to HKD1,500 tables especially busy. Some mass tables went as high as HKD3,000.

Other live games including sic bo and roulette had some customers.

A high-limit zone for baccarat had tables from HKD3,000 up to HKD5,000, and had some traffic.

Electronic table games and stadium setups of such games had some customers, though slot machines were more lightly used.

Cotai action

Over on Cotai, at around 3.30pm, Galaxy Macau, the Galaxy Entertainment flagship, had on its main floor a high-limit zone of live baccarat tables, mostly ranging from HKD3,000 to HKD10,000. Some were as high as HKD20,000. Overall, a good number of tables were active.

Most main-floor mass baccarat tables were in use, with bets from HKD1,000 to HKD3,000. The best utilised were the HKD1,000 and HKD2,000 tables.

During a GGRAsia April 26 walk of the Cotai floors, Galaxy Macau offered live baccarat as low as HKD500. Not this time.

Live blackjack and sic bo had lower minimums – mostly HKD500. They had some traffic but not as much as the mass baccarat tables.

Galaxy Macau’s electronic table games and stadium setups had some clients: slots had very few.

At 4pm at the Venetian Macao, run by Sands China Ltd, high-limit zones had live baccarat tables ranging from HKD3,000 to HKD10,000. There was some traffic, but the tables were not filled.

Live baccarat tables on the mass floor were denominated at HKD500, HKD1,000, HKD1,500, and HKD2,000, with some at HKD3,000. A majority was within the HKD1,000 to HKD3,000 range. The busiest were the HKD1,000, HKD1,500 and HKD2,000 tables.

Live sic bo tables from HKD500 to HKD1,000 were very heavily used. Electronic sic bo games were also very popular, but stadium arrays and slot machines had much more modest traffic.

At 4.25pm at City of Dreams, operated by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, main-floor baccarat ranged from HKD1,000 up to HKD5,000. Most tables were of HKD1,000, HKD2,000 and HKD3,000. The latter three types were the most popular.

Live blackjack and sic bo had much lower minimums, with also much lighter traffic. Usage of stadium electronic games and slot machines was light.

At 4.45pm at MGM Cotai, live baccarat varied from HKD500 up to HKD3,000. A majority was made up of HKD1,000, HKD1,500, HKD2,000, and HKD3,000 offerings. The busiest were the HKD1,000 and HKD2,000 ones.

Live blackjack and stud poker had HKD500 to HKD1,000 games, with some traffic, but it was lighter than for baccarat.

Electronic table games and slots were lightly occupied.

Shortly after 5pm at Wynn Palace, on Cotai, main-floor baccarat was priced at HKD500, HKD800, HKD1,000, HKD2,000 and HKD3,000. Traffic overall was robust. The busiest of the tables were between HKD800 and HKD2,000.

Mass blackjack and roulette with smaller bet sizes were in use.

High-limit zones of baccarat games with minimums ranging from HKD5,000 to HKD10,000 were available. Several of the HKD5,000 tables were in use.

Wynn Palace’s slot machines and stadium games had only light activity.

The quietest of all the Cotai venues sampled was Grand Lisboa Palace. At around 5.30pm main floor live baccarat was priced from HKD500 to HKD3,000. Most tables were HKD1,000 to HKD2,000, but few had busy player traffic.

Live blackjack and other baccarat alternatives were priced from HKD300 to HKD500, and had some traffic.

Slot areas were sparsely populated. Stadium games had some players, but overall were modestly utilised.