Macau might see 80k visitor arrivals daily by Aug: MGTO

Daily visitor arrivals to Macau could tally circa “80,000” in August, “traditionally the best” month for the city’s travel trade, suggested tourism boss Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, in an interview aired on Friday by local public broadcaster TDM.

Macau had a daily average of “over 70,000” visitor arrivals for June, said the director of Macao Government Tourism Office in the interview.

“We hope that the number will climb further for July and August,” said Ms Senna Fernandes.

She added: “August is traditionally the best month in a year, and we hope by then we will see nearly 80,000 visitor arrivals a day.”

In August 2019, Macau recorded approximately 3.62 million visitor arrivals, according to data from the city’s Statistics and Census Service. That was equivalent to more than 116,000 per day, the strongest performance in that pre-pandemic trading year.

For July and August 2019 combined, the daily average had been circa 115,377.

From the summer this year, more tourism promotion efforts will be focused on overseas markets. The tally of visitors from neighbouring Hong Kong had already recovered volume-wise to over 90 percent of 2019′s -level, said the tourism boss.

From January to May inclusive this year, Macau received an aggregate of 2.85 million of visitors from Hong Kong, maintaining it as Macau’s second-largest feeder market after mainland China, the latest census service data show. The January to May figure equated to nearly 93 percent of the 3.07 million visitor arrivals from Hong Kong recorded in the same period in 2019.