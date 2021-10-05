Macau non-gaming entertainment venues to close from Oct 6

From the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, October 6, Macau’s entertainment venues – excluding casinos – will have to suspend their operations. That is according to a Tuesday executive order from Macau’s Chief Executive, under powers relating to the Law on Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases. The document does not state the length of the closure.

Venues that will have to shutter include: cinemas, theatres, indoor playgrounds, game-console and electronic-game rooms, Internet cafes, and billiard rooms.

Also closed from after midnight will be: bowling alleys, steam baths, massage parlours, beauty salons, fitness salons, health clubs, karaoke venues, bars, night clubs, discotheques, and dance halls.

In several casino resort venues run by the city’s gaming operators, spas, gymnasiums, beauty salons, swimming pools, lounges, bars, and a number of catering outlets are expected to close from Wednesday.

The development coincides with four people testing positive for Covid-19, and a third-round of a citywide testing programme for the disease.