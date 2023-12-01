Macau November GGR down 18pct on October: govt

Macau’s November casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) fell by 17.7 percent month-on-month, to MOP16.04 billion (US$1.99 billion), according to a Friday announcement from the local regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The figure compared with an October GGR result of MOP19.50 billion, which was the best monthly performance since January 2020, at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, when GGR stood at MOP22.13 billion.

The first six days of October formed part of the eight-day autumn Golden Week holiday in mainland China, usually a peak season for Macau’s gaming and tourism industries.

The November tally was up 435.0 percent from a year ago, a period when Covid-related travel restrictions were still in place.

The latest data took Macau’s GGR for the first 11 months of 2023 to just above MO164.49 billion, up 324.9 percent from the comparable period in 2022.