Macau Oct mass GGR likely 113pct of pre-Covid: analysts

Nov 01, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau in likelihood had in October an “all-time high” in monthly mass-market gross gaming revenue (GGR), including slots, against the backdrop of “impressive” demand during October Golden Week, says JP Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd.
The brokerage was referring to a Chinese mainland holiday running from October 1 to October 7 this year, and encompassing China’s National Day at the start of the break.
On Friday, Macau’s gaming regulator said October aggregate GGR was nearly MOP20.79 billion (US$2.60 billion), up 6.6 percent from a year earlier.
“October printed the highest GGR in 57 months,” wrote JP Morgan analysts DS Kim, Mufan Shi, and Selina Li, in a Friday memo.
They added: “GGR grew 7 percent year-on-year and 20 percent month-on-month to the post-pandemic high of MOP20.8 billion, or MOP671 million per day in October, representing a 79 percent recovery versus pre-Covid, versus 77 percent for the first nine months of 2024.”
JP Morgan estimated Macau’s October mass-table plus slots GGR at just under MOP18.48 billion, itself a 6.6-percent year-on-year improvement, and 112.5-percent of the October 2019 mass-table plus slots GGR tally of just under MOP16.42 billion.
The brokerage’s analysts stated: “October GGR suggests the industry generated all-time high mass revenues – including slots – in Macau’s history, recovering to 113 percent of the pre-Covid record.”
They added: “This looks pretty impressive to us, considering headwinds from weak macro and consumer sentiment.”
The institution also estimated that fourth quarter GGR was likely to “edge up” quarter-on-quarter, which if realised, would mark “the first sequential rebound in three quarters”.
That would be “despite a likely softer-than-seasonal December” as in the bank’s view, China’s leader President Xi Jinping was “likely to visit Macau to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to China”.
Nov 01, 2024
Nov 01, 2024
Nov 01, 2024
Nov 01, 2024
Nov 01, 2024Macau in likelihood had in October an “all-time high” in monthly mass-market gross gaming revenue (GGR), including slots, against the backdrop of “impressive” demand during October Golden...
Nov 01, 2024
(Click here for more)
”The stagnation over the two undispensed integrated resort licences [in Japan] is likely to continue”
Daniel Cheng
Industry commentator and former casino executive