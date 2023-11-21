Macau October visitor tally 86pct of pre-Covid Oct 2019

Macau visitor arrival volume rose 19.8 percent month-on-month in October from September’s level, to nearly 2.76 million. It took the total for the first 10 months of the year to nearly 22.69 million, an increase of 358.8 percent year-on-year, based on data released on Monday by Macau’s Statistics and Census Service.

This October’s tally was 85.9 percent of the nearly 3.21 million achieved in October 2019, the year prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, showed the data.

The first six days of October were part of this year’s eight-day autumn Golden Week holiday for mainland China residents.

The proportion of Macau visitors in October this year originating from the Chinese mainland stood at 70.7 percent, or nearly 1.95 million. Those from Hong Kong tallied 592,325, or just under 21.5 percent of the October total.

The proportion of international visitors in October – i.e., from places excluding mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan – was just under 5.9 percent, or 161,806 visitor arrivals.

In October, same-day visitors accounted for 52.6 percent of arrivals, or just over 1.45 million. Overnight visitors were 47.4 percent of the aggregate, at just under 1.31 million.

Measured year-on-year, the average length of stay of visitors in October dropped by 0.6 of a day, to 1.2 days.

The duration of stay for overnight visitors was 2.3 days, down by 0.9 day year-on-year. The duration for same-day visitors was 0.3 of a day, up by 0.1 of a day.

The October aggregate of all Macau visitors measured year-on-year was up 375.1 percent. The annual improvements coincided with the normalisation in January this year of travel to and from Macau and the city’s key tourism markets mainland China and Hong Kong, following the lifting of pandemic-related restrictions.