Macau operators each give US$1.25mln for Henan flood relief

Jul 22, 2021 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Macau’s six casino operators have each announced, during the course of either Wednesday or Thursday, a respective donation of MOP10 million (US$1.25 million) to support flood-relief efforts in mainland China’s Henan province and its capital, Zhengzhou city.

The donations were made in Macau via the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government, according to the operators’ respective announcements.

From July 16 onwards, several places within Henan province were struck with torrential rain and subsequent flooding, with the capital Zhengzhou being the hardest hit. As of Thursday morning, the natural disaster had resulted in at least 33 people dead, according to an announcement made by the provincial authorities responsible for handling the flooding emergency.

