Macau records nearly 35mln visitor arrivals in 2024

The number of visitor arrivals to Macau reached 34.93 million in full-year 2024, according to preliminary data from the city’s Public Security Police Force, cited by local media outlets. The 2024 tally was up 23.6 percent from the prior year, showed the data.

The figure for 2024 represents 88.6 percent of 2019’s levels, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mainland visitors accounted for 70.1 percent of the overall tally in 2024, at just above 24.48 million. The figure was up 28.6 percent from full-year 2023.

About 6.99 million visitors originated from Hong Kong last year, representing 20.6 percent of the aggregate figure, while visitors from Taiwan accounted for 2.4 percent, according to the data.

International visitor arrivals in the January to December period rose by circa 66.0 percent year-on-year, to just above 2.41 million, equivalent to about 79.0 percent of the corresponding period in 2019. The figure represented 6.9 percent of aggregate arrivals in full-year 2024.

At the beginning of 2024, the Macau government had projected that the city would attract 33 million visitors for the full year, with about 3 million from overseas markets.

Macau’s previous Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, had said in November that the city’s 2025 visitor tally could reach 36 million.

Macau ended the year with about 325,753 visitors in the three-day period from Monday, December 30 to Wednesday, January 1, according to official data. The preliminary figures from the police indicate that the average daily number of visitor arrivals during the three-day period was just over 108,580.