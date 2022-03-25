Macau reduces quarantine for HK, overseas arrivals

The Macau authorities announced on Thursday that they will reduce from Monday (March 28) the quarantine period for those eligible for inbound travel that are departing from either Hong Kong, Taiwan, or overseas.

Starting from Monday, people travelling inbound from those departure points will have to quarantine for 14 days at a designated venue on arrival in Macau, followed by seven days of “self-health management,” the local authorities said in a press briefing (pictured) from the city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre. During the seven-day period, they will be tested four times for signs of Covid-19 infection.

Inbound travellers will still have to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19, and present a ‘negative’ test result for the disease before they are allowed to journey to Macau. Leisure travellers from overseas are still not allowed to enter Macau.

Currently, people departing either from Hong Kong, Taiwan or overseas are required to quarantine for 21 days on arrival in Macau. Mainland China is currently the only place to have a largely quarantine-free travel arrangement with Macau, but some restrictions have been upped recently because of new infections in several mainland provinces.

The local authorities also said on Thursday that they might soon relax the restrictions for people intending to enter Macau via any boundary checkpoints with Zhuhai, in neighbouring Guangdong province. That would see the return to the 48-hour rule for Covid-19 test certificate for people coming to Macau from that mainland city, from the current 24 hours.

The government said the decision took into consideration the pandemic-related situation in Zhuhai, as that city has not registered any new Covid-19 infection since March 19.