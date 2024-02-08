Macau remains the city with most Forbes five-star hotels

Macau maintained its status as the city with the most Forbes-recognised five-star hotels in the world, according to the 2024 Star Awards by Forbes Travel Guide. The city maintained 22 five-star award winners, according to the data released on Wednesday.

Most of Macau’s luxury hotels are located at casino resort properties.

The Paiza Lofts, an all-suite, French-themed hotel inside The Parisian Macao casino resort run by Sands China Ltd, is a newcomer to the Forbes list of Macau’s five-star hospitality venues.

When spas and restaurants are also taken into account, Macau boasted 61 Forbes-rated five-star venues on the 2024 list, down from 63 in the previous year. Aside from the 22 top-rated hotels, the city had 16 spas with a five-star rating, and 23 five-star-awarded restaurants, two fewer than in the 2023 list.

Top-rated hospitality venues include: Galaxy Hotel, part of the Galaxy Macau resort, run by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd; Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, and The Karl Lagerfeld, two hotels at the Grand Lisboa Palace property of SJM Holdings Ltd; and the British-themed Londoner Hotel plus the exclusive Londoner Court, both part of The Londoner Macao, operated by Sands China.

Other hotels with a five-star rating at Galaxy Macau included: the Banyan Tree Macau, Hotel Okura Macau, and the Ritz-Carlton, Macau. The resort also features two top-tier spas and two five-star restaurants.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd earned an aggregate of 12 five-star awards for its hotels, spas and restaurants in Macau, encompassing its City of Dreams, Studio City, and Altira Macau properties.

Wynn Resorts Ltd, the parent of Wynn Macau Ltd, also had 15 five-star awards in Macau in the latest list by Forbes Travel Guide, distributed among its hotels, restaurants and spas at Wynn Macau on the city’s peninsula, and Wynn Palace, in the Cotai district.

Aside from Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, and The Karl Lagerfeld hotel, SJM Holdings received seven additional five-star ratings from Forbes, including for the Grand Lisboa hotel, three spas and three restaurants.

Several venues of MGM China Holdings Ltd were also assessed in Forbes’ latest list. The company garnered a total of seven five-star awards for 2024, spread between its MGM Macau and MGM Cotai properties. They were for three hotels, two restaurants and two spas.

Part of the Sands China portfolio, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and the Grand Suites at the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, were also awarded five-stars by Forbes. The Four Seasons also had its spa and the Zi Yat Heen restaurant recognised in the top tier of the awards.

Aside from the accolades for the city’s integrated resorts, the Mandarin Oriental, Macau received two five-star awards, for its hotel and spa. The property’s Vida Rica restaurant got a four-star rating this year.

There were also four hotels in Macau rated four-star, and two “recommended” properties. Two of the city’s spas received a four-star award.

Aside from the Vida Rica restaurant, the Mesa restaurant – a venue at Grand Lisboa Palace – also received a four-star rating. There were two restaurants dubbed ‘recommended’ in the 2024 Star Awards.