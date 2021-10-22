Macau-Shekou ferry services restart as Covid outlook stable

Services on the two ferry routes between Macau and the mainland China port of Shekou in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, resumed on Friday, said Macau’s Marine and Water Bureau, citing the stabilisation in the Covid-19 outlook locally as the reason.

There will be four sailings per day in each direction: three of the outbound services will be from Macau’s Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal, and one from the city’s Taipa Ferry Terminal.

Three ferries from Shekou dock at Macau’s Outer Harbour, and one from Shekou docks at the Taipa terminal.

The Marine and Water Bureau reminded passengers to heed the respective Covid-19 prevention and control measures of the Macau and Guangdong governments, such as nucleic acid test requirements, before departing.

The bureau said it has urged the ferry operator and the managements at the ferry terminals to deep-clean and disinfect their public facilities, and underlined that all passengers must wear a face mask at all times.

On September 25, the Macau government had suspended the ferry route, which is run by TurboJET, part of Shun Tak-China Travel Ship Management Ltd.