Macau-Shenzhen ferry services suspended since Sunday

Jan 10, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Effective from Sunday (January 9), all ferry services between Macau and Shenzhen, in mainland China’s Guangdong province, have been halted until further notice. The suspension was confirmed by the Macau government in a Saturday written announcement.
The move impacts ferries either leaving from, or arriving to, Macau’s Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal or Taipa Ferry Terminal.
Services on the two ferry routes between Macau and the port of Shekou in Shenzhen were stopped as part of Covid-19 prevention and control measures, said Macau’s Marine and Water Bureau.
Sailings between Shekou and Hengqin Island in Zhuhai, next to Macau, were also suspended, according to media reports.
Health authorities in Shenzhen confirmed on Friday that two local cases of Covid-19 infection had been detected in that metropolis. Two additional local cases were reported over the weekend.
The Macau health authorities announced on Sunday the addition of two places in Shenzhen – namely the Jihua sub-district of Longgang district and the Cuizhu sub-district of Luohu district – to Macau’s list of mainland China places where departing travellers are covered by Macau’s 14-day quarantine-on-arrival requirement.
Currently, mainland China remains the only place to have a largely quarantine-free travel arrangement with Macau.
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 10, 2022
Jan 10, 2022
Jan 10, 2022Mainland China authorities investigated more than 17,000 so-called cross-border gambling-related cases in 2021, said on Friday the country’s Ministry of Public Security. A total of more than...
Jan 10, 2022
(Click here for more)
”Channel checks inform us that Genting Malaysia is ‘ironing out’ software issues and hopes to open Genting SkyWorlds [theme park] for Chinese New Year”
Samuel Yin Shao Yang
Analyst at Maybank Investment Bank