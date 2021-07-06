Macau shortens inbound-quarantine list re Guangdong

The Macau authorities have cut from Tuesday, July 6, the list of places in mainland China’s Guangdong province where departing travellers inbound to Macau are subject to a 14-day quarantine on arrival.

In a Monday update, Macau said a 14-day quarantine on arrival still applies for people travelling from Dashi subdistrict in Panyu, part of Guangzhou city. The other place still on the quarantine list is Ruili city in Yunnan province.

In the same announcement, the Macau government advised Macau residents to avoid travelling to areas considered high-risk for Covid-19 infections.

Mainland China is the only place to have a largely quarantine-free travel bubble with Macau, amid existing travel restrictions as countermeasures against Covid-19. Guangdong province has been the largest-single source of Macau’s inbound mainland Chinese tourists in recent months, according to official data.

Fresh cases of Covid-19 infection in Macau’s neighbouring province Guangdong had been reported since late May. In response to that situation, the Macau government had increased in June the number of mainland communities where residents would be subject to 14-day quarantine on arrival in Macau.

Starting from 10am on June 8, people intending to enter Macau from Guangdong must hold a nucleic acid test certificate – issued within 48 hours – proving they are ‘negative’ for Covid-19 infection.

The Macau authorities said on Monday they were still assessing the latest situation regarding Covid-19 in Hong Kong, before deciding whether they would allow quarantine-free inbound travel via the neighbouring city.