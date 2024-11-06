Macau ‘smart table’ expert Croft joins Walker Digital

Table game technology specialist Walker Digital Table Systems LLC has recruited former casino executive Graeme Croft (pictured) as executive advisor.

He joined Walker Digital on September 1, the company confirmed to GGRAsia.

Mr Croft was previously vice president of table games at MGM China Holdings Ltd. The latter firm was one of the first in Macau to adopt Walker Digital’s so-called ‘smart’ tables, using radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.

He told GGRAsia: “Because of my knowledge and familiarity with the system, I’m assisting operators with rolling out the Walker technology.” That includes helping them utilise the data produced, to the “best of their advantage”, said the industry veteran.

Mr Croft noted the technology will only get “more advanced with more ideas” over time.

He added: “There are a lot of new operators coming into the market globally, and often they want to talk to someone like myself,” with an operations background, because “how the system is implemented plays a critical role in the extent system benefits like game speed are realised.”

Mr Croft is based in Macau but has a worldwide role for Walker Digital. He stated this arrangement “works well, as there are [Walker Digital] rollouts in Macau among all the concessionaires but one for the next year-and-a-half”.

Stephen Moore, Walker Digital’s chief executive, told GGRAsia regarding Mr Croft’s role and what he will add to the business: “Graeme is the ideal person to act in this advisory capacity given not only his familiarity with the product but also his respected real-world experience leveraging systems to successfully achieve strong business outcomes.”