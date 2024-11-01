Macau Snooker Masters returns to Wynn Palace in December

Casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd has announced the second edition of its “Macau Snooker Masters” event, to be headlined again by seven-time World Snooker Championship winner Ronnie O’Sullivan (pictured, left).

The event will be held at the Wynn Palace resort in Cotai, from December 25 to 28, with some of the world’s best snooker players due to take part in the invitational tournament, according to a Thursday press release.

Nine “world elite” snooker players will gather to compete in Macau, with Mr O’Sullivan acting as “Wynn Brand Ambassador”.

The roster also includes: Jak Jones, first runner-up of the 2024 World Snooker Championship; Chinese professional snooker player Ding Jun Hui, the first Asian player to reach the top of the world snooker ranking; Jack Lisowski, first runner-up of last year’s edition of “Macau Snooker Masters”; along with Marco Fu, a Hong Kong player and three-time ranking event winner.

Also invited for the tournament are: Judd Trump, Stuart Bingham, Kyren Wilson, and Si Jia Hui.

The initiative chimes with the Macau government’s efforts to diversify the city’s economy via tourism-related sports events.

The tournament is being organised by Wynn Macau Ltd’s local unit – Wynn Resorts (Macau) SA – in collaboration with Sailing Up Sports. It also has the support of the Macao Government Tourism Office and the government’s Sports Bureau.

Linda Chen (pictured, centre), president and vice chairman of Wynn Macau Ltd, was quoted in the release as saying that the company was “committed to hosting premier international sporting events, establishing a diverse global perspective for Macau”.