Macau subsidies yield US$173mln in hotel, flight bookings

Macau’s tourism authority says a campaign offering hotel discounts to visitors in tour groups from either mainland China or overseas, generated bookings worth CNY1.1 billion (US$154.2 million) in the first 10 months of 2023. It resulted in more than 994,000 hotel stays in the period, noted the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in a Wednesday press release.

Discounts offered for flight tickets under the so-called “My Treat for You, Joyful Macao Tour” subsidy scheme produced about 106,000 bookings this year up to October 31, valued at MOP153 million (US$19.0 million), said the tourism bureau.

According to the data, MGTO received – between February 2 and October 31 – subsidy requests from 14,532 tour groups, involving more than 391,000 people. About 13,635 tours originated from mainland China, with 897 excursions from either Taiwan or overseas.

The city’s tourism authority has partnered with a number of providers of online booking and information services for travellers, including China’s Trip.com, to promote Macau to consumers in mainland China and overseas. MGTO has also launched subsidies for package tour travellers drawn either from overseas, Taiwan, or mainland China.

The Macau government had budgeted MOP650 million for “expanding sources of tourism” this year, with incentives including discounts on flight tickets and accommodation.

The city’s authorities have also organised a number of “Macao Week” promotional events in mainland China during 2023, featuring participation from Macau’s six gaming operators.

These events attracted more than 2.9 million attendees, and a total of CNY127 million was offered in discounts for accommodation, flight tickets, tourism products and meals, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

MGTO also rolled out its “Experience Macau, Unlimited” campaign, with events in overseas markets attracting more than 300,000 visitors. Similar events in seven cities of Guangdong, Macau’s neighbouring province in the mainland, attracted more than 2.4 million attendees.