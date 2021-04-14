Macau subsidised staycation for locals covers casino resorts

Macau residents can, starting from April 15 (Thursday), sign up at any of 161 accredited travel agencies in the city, in order to book a government-subsidised “staycation” at any of more than 70 Macau hotels and guest houses, according to an announcement on Wednesday by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The venues include most hotels within the city’s major casino resorts that are run by local gaming concessionaires.

Under the government scheme, each Macau resident is being granted a MOP200 (US$25)-subsidy toward a stay at a local hotel. On a per-stay basis, up to two guests booking together can receive an aggregate maximum of MOP400, MGTO stated.

The scheme applies to all bookings by local ID holders, seven-days-per week, including public holidays, during the period between April 23 and December 31 inclusive, this year. Each subsidy payment is on a one-time basis.

It is part of an initiative called “Stay, Dine and See Macao”, led by MGTO. The Macau government said last month that it was spending up to MOP120 million, to be disbursed from April to December, in subsidising local residents either for a single stay at one of the city’s hotels, or to take part in local tours.

The government-subsidised tours for local residents also cover the period from April 25 to December 31. Each Macau resident is entitled to a maximum of MOP280 subsidy, as well as a MOP100 subsidy in the form of a “dining card” when they join a local tour. Such tours can be booked via one of the 161 accredited travel agencies, according to MGTO’s Wednesday announcement.