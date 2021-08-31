Macau to ease Covid test on mainland air arrivals Sept 1

Macau authorities have confirmed the city is to ease – from Wednesday (September 1) – the Covid-19 test validity period for people coming to the city on direct flights from mainland China. The measure also applies to people leaving Macau on direct flights to the mainland.

People intending either to enter or leave Macau on a direct flight routed from or to mainland China, will now be required to hold a nucleic acid test certificate issued within seven days – instead of within 48 hours currently – proving they are ‘negative’ for Covid-19 infection.

A Macau health official had already hinted at the possibility of such easing, during a Thursday media briefing giving an update on the city’s latest responses to Covid-19 developments.

Health authorities in Macau stated in their latest notice that, despite the easing of Covid-19 test requirements for travellers flying to mainland China, some Chinese cities could have more stringent requirements in place. That was currently the case for Beijing, which requires inbound travellers to produce a nucleic acid test certificate issued within 48 hours prior to their arrival to the Chinese capital, said the Macau authorities.

Mainland China is currently the only place that have a largely-quarantine free travel arrangement with Macau. The mainland saw a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections between late July and early August, which has gradually subsided in recent weeks.

The Macau government had – on August 9 – tightened to 48 hours, the validity period for the Covid-19 test certificate required of inbound travellers from neighbouring Guangdong province using land crossing points. With effect from August 25 the test validity period for such travellers was eased to seven days.