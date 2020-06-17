 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Macau to quarantine people that have been in Beijing

Jun 17, 2020 Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck  

Macau to quarantine people that have been in Beijing

The Macau government has announced that all travellers that have been in Beijing in the two weeks prior to arrival in Macau will be required – from 12pm on Wednesday (June 17) – to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine for signs of Covid-19. Such quarantine would be done in government-designated venues, it said in a press release that day.

The Macau health authorities said that consideration had been given to the fact Beijing had raised on Tuesday its public health emergency response to “level two” from “level three”.

Beijing has been battling a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus, with more than 130 new cases confirmed in recent days, according to state media.

The authorities in Beijing have reimposed a partial lockdown in the country’s capital as part of efforts to tackle the new cluster of coronavirus, a pathogen associated with Covid-19 infection.

The Beijing government has described the city’s coronavirus outbreak as “extremely severe” as dozens more cases emerged and travel from the city was curtailed. The authorities advised the city’s residents to avoid “non-essential” travel out of the capital and said anyone entering or leaving would be tested for Covid-19.

China’s Global Times newspaper reported that more than 60 percent of commercial flights in and out of Beijing have been cancelled.

Chinese authorities also reported new domestic cases of infection in provinces neighbouring Beijing, and linked to the Beijing cluster. Some other cities across mainland China warned they would quarantine arrivals from Beijing.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Macau tourism boss flags May visitors up versus April’s low

Macau tourism boss flags May visitors up versus April’s low

Jun 17, 2020  

Macau’s tourism boss hinted in comments aired on Wednesday that circa 20,000 visitors came to the city in May. That would still be nearly double the 11,041 that arrived in April. Maria Helena de...
Read More
Macau to quarantine people that have been in Beijing

Macau to quarantine people that have been in Beijing

Jun 17, 2020  

Entertainments to stay closed in Singapore phase two easing

Entertainments to stay closed in Singapore phase two easing

Jun 17, 2020  

Sci Games platform to carry Inspired Ent virtual sports

Sci Games platform to carry Inspired Ent virtual sports

Jun 17, 2020  

60pct of surveyed casino guests now think cashless: AGA

60pct of surveyed casino guests now think cashless: AGA

Jun 17, 2020  

Pick of the Day


US$743.1 million

Net proceeds Wynn Macau Ltd expects to raise in relation to the issuing of US$750-million in senior unsecured notes