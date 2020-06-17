Macau to quarantine people that have been in Beijing

The Macau government has announced that all travellers that have been in Beijing in the two weeks prior to arrival in Macau will be required – from 12pm on Wednesday (June 17) – to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine for signs of Covid-19. Such quarantine would be done in government-designated venues, it said in a press release that day.

The Macau health authorities said that consideration had been given to the fact Beijing had raised on Tuesday its public health emergency response to “level two” from “level three”.

Beijing has been battling a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus, with more than 130 new cases confirmed in recent days, according to state media.

The authorities in Beijing have reimposed a partial lockdown in the country’s capital as part of efforts to tackle the new cluster of coronavirus, a pathogen associated with Covid-19 infection.

The Beijing government has described the city’s coronavirus outbreak as “extremely severe” as dozens more cases emerged and travel from the city was curtailed. The authorities advised the city’s residents to avoid “non-essential” travel out of the capital and said anyone entering or leaving would be tested for Covid-19.

China’s Global Times newspaper reported that more than 60 percent of commercial flights in and out of Beijing have been cancelled.

Chinese authorities also reported new domestic cases of infection in provinces neighbouring Beijing, and linked to the Beijing cluster. Some other cities across mainland China warned they would quarantine arrivals from Beijing.