Macau top players down on CNY 2019, bet tally up 49pct: Citi

Citigroup conducted its latest Macau premium-mass segment betting survey amid the eight-day mainland holiday for Chinese New Year.

It found the tally of such high-value players it observed was about 16 percent lower – i.e., at 777 – compared to the observable aggregate in its survey for the seven-day Chinese New Year holiday period in 2019, but still the best post-pandemic monthly tally it had seen.

But total wager observed was actually higher than during Chinese New Year festivities in 2019, which had started on February 4 that year.

For the holiday season this time, “total wager observed amounted to a record-high HKD23.0 million [US$2.94 million], 49 percent higher versus Chinese New Year 2019,” wrote analysts George Choi and Ryan Cheung.

They added that given the smaller player base observed, it indicated the “quality” of individual players was “extremely high,” with an “average wager per player of HKD29,624,” which was “77 percent higher” than seen in Citigroup’s survey for Chinese New Year in 2019.

“Based on the survey results, we expect the increase in Macau’s visitation during the Chinese New Year Golden Week will not materially dilute the quality of the premium mass players,” stated the Citigroup analysts.

They added that the number of whales they saw with a “bet size of HKD100,000 or more” by the institution’s definition, was at a “record high,” i.e., 41, compared to Chinese New Year 2019’s observed tally of 27.