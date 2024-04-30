Macau trade in talks with mainland on Hengqin tour groups

The Macau tourism trade is in talks with the mainland tour agencies on how expanded tour-group trade via neighbouring Hengqin island will work in practice, several industry representatives have told GGRAsia.

They welcome the news on Sunday from China’s National Immigration Administration, regarding the possibility of multiple entries between Macau and Hengqin for individuals from mainland China taking part in “Macau-Hengqin tour groups”. Macau’s tour trade say the move can be expected to lengthen the amount of time – and expand the amount of money – such mainland mass-market visitors spend while in Macau.

Andy Wu Keng Kuong, Macau Travel Industry Council president, told GGRAsia: “Traditional [mainland] group tours normally just spend one day travelling into Macau, and at most, two days.

“The new policy will benefit Macau’s tourism trade as the group tour visitors are allowed to have more time to spend in Macau in a single trip.”

This was on the basis they would be able to sleep overnight in cheaper hotel rooms on Hengqin.

Other measures announced on Sunday by the National Immigration Administration, included that mainland residents that go to Macau for exhibitions, medical appointments or performances can apply to visit Macau multiple times a year via a visa classified as “other”.

Wong Fai, Macau Leisure Tourism Services Innovation Association president, told GGRAsia the multi-entry concept “basically gives more flexibility and convenience for [Macau] event planners, as the event-goers now have more incentive to sightsee or even stay one more night in Macau.”

Macau’s meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) trade has been targeted by the city’s government as a growth area for Macau’s economic diversification.

Mr Wu said Macau’s travel sector is now engaging with its mainland counterpart in devising travel packages for Hengqin-Macau group tours.

According to a mainland body, the Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin – in a guideline announced on Sunday afternoon – the group multi-entry policy is applicable to tours involving a minimum of two, up to 40 individuals. For the group’s first entry to Macau, any crossing point can be used from the mainland side, but all subsequent back-and-forth journeys must be via Hengqin Port, the bureau said.

The Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin will oversee approval of requests from tour agencies seeking Hengqin-Macau group travel. Such groups will need to be accompanied by designated guides, the body added.

Included in Sunday’s announcement by the mainland authorities, was that residents from 20 big Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, can also now apply either for a Macau or Hong Kong visa entirely online, without having to visit the country’s Public Security offices.