Macau unit of casino tech biz RGB wins US$59mln orders

Casino equipment supplier RGB International Bhd says a wholly-owned unit, RGB (Macau) Ltd has “to date” won “new bulk orders” worth MYR270 million (US$59.1 million) from “an existing client in the sales and marketing segment”.

Wednesday’s filing to Bursa Malaysia gave no further details on the customer or the goods involved in the transaction.

Malaysia-based RGB said the revenue from the deal would be recognised “upon delivery” of the products to the customer, which was likely to be next year.

“The orders are expected to contribute positively to RGB’s earnings and net assets per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2023,” added the announcement.

The quarterly loss at RGB narrowed sequentially for the three months to June 30, it said in a late August filing to the Malaysian bourse, citing post-pandemic recovery in some Southeast Asia markets.

The company operates three main segments: sales and marketing of gaming equipment; technical support and management; and engineering services.