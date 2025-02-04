Macau welcomes 162k visitors on day 7 of Lunar New Year Golden Week

Macau received a total of 162,216 visitors on Monday, the seventh day of the eight-day mainland China holiday period celebrating the arrival of the lunar new year. The preliminary data were published by the city’s Public Security Police, the agency responsible for monitoring Macau’s immigration points.

The bureau did not provide a year-on-year comparison for the figure.

During the first seven days of the holiday period, the city recorded a total of 1,172,355 visitor arrivals, according to data compiled by GGRAsia, based on official information.

The lunar new year, a peak business period for Macau’s casinos and hotels, is often referred to as Lunar New Year Golden Week.

The start of the lunar new year was on January 29. China’s State Council declared the mainland holiday – this time marking the Year of the Snake – as an eight-day period running from January 28 to February 4 inclusive.

Confirmed data for the first six days of the holiday, from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), show 1,010,139 arrivals in that period, a decline of 6.1 percent compared to the 2024 Lunar New Year Golden Week, which ran from February 10 to February 17 that year.

For the January 28 to February 2 period, mainland visitors accounted for 760,393 arrivals, down 8.3 percent year-on-year, as per the MGTO data. Arrivals of visitors from mainland China declined by double digits year-on-year in percentage terms during the first three days of the holiday period, but have since posted single-digit percentage increases.

During the first six days of the holiday, visitors from Hong Kong accounted for 184,494 arrivals, representing a 3.2 percent decline, according to MGTO figures.