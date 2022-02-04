Macau welcomes 35k visitors in first 3 days of CNY

The average number of visitor arrivals to Macau on the first three days of the Chinese New Year (CNY) break stood about 11,600 a day, down 10,2 percent from the comparable period in 2021, according to official data.

In the first three days of the Chinese New Year holiday Macau welcomed slightly fewer than 35,000 visitors.

The preliminary figures from the city’s Public Security Police were compiled by the Macao Government Tourism Office.

The number of mainland visitor arrivals in the first three days of the holiday period this year was about 32,100. Mainland China is currently the only place to have a largely quarantine-free travel arrangement with Macau.

China’s State Council has designated the holiday period this time as January 31, a Monday – the eve of Chinese New Year – to February 6, a Sunday.

Before the festive period started, the Macau authorities had said they anticipated receiving 20,000 people daily during the Chinese New Year break.

Visitor arrivals to Macau during the entire Chinese New Year period in 2021 totalled 90,615, according to official data. The average number of visitor arrivals to the city during the week-long break stood at 12,945 a day.

The Chinese New Year period is traditionally a peak time for the city’s tourism trade. In 2019 – the most recent pre-pandemic trading period – Macau had seen over 1.2 million visitor arrivals for that seven-day holiday period, according to tourism bureau data.