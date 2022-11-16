Macau, Zhuhai back to 24-hour Covid test rule for crossings

With effect from 3pm on Wednesday (November 16), people intending to travel between Macau and the neighbouring city of Zhuhai, in the mainland province of Guangdong, must hold a nucleic acid test certificate issued within 24 hours proving they are ‘negative’ for Covid-19 infection. The measure is set to last for seven days, up to November 23 inclusive.

The new rule – tightened from the original 48-hour test validity rule - was announced on Wednesday morning via a cross-border liaison system known as the “Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism between Zhuhai and Macau”. The statement only briefly mentioned that the tweak to the Covid-19 test rule for crossings between Macau and Zhuhai was required for “epidemic control”.

The tightening of the test rules coincides with the emergence of fresh Covid-19 infections in Zhuhai, linked to an underground mall at the Gongbei boundary crossing in Zhuhai, according to that city’s health authorities.

Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre also issued a warning to the general public on Wednesday regarding the possibility of a “transmission chain”, as both Macau and Zhuhai have recently reported new Covid-19 cases that had visited the underground mall in Gongbei. In addition, fresh cases have also been reported in Zhuhai’s Doumen district, the centre stated.

On Wednesday, Macau’s health authorities reported a new Covid-19 case, involving a mainland Chinese resident who works as a security guard at the headquarters of Macau’s Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau. The authorities said they believed the infection to be linked to the underground mall in Gongbei, a place the individual was said to have visited recently.