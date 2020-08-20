Macau-Zhuhai ferry services restart: Macau govt

The short-hop ferry service connecting Macau’s Inner Harbour district to neighbouring Zhuhai in mainland China’s Guangdong province, resumed operation on Thursday morning, said Macau’s Marine and Water Bureau. The service had been suspended since March 27, as part of joint efforts to stem the the spread of Covid-19.

The passenger checkpoint for the ferry service will be open between 7am and 10pm daily, with ferry services every hour on each direction, according to the Marine and Water Bureau.

The first Macau-bound ferry on Thursday morning had 15 passengers, Macau’s public broadcast service TDM Chinese Radio reported.

An average of 150 passengers were carried per ferry trip prior to the suspension of service, the public broadcaster reported, citing a representative from the ferry service operator Yuet Tung Shipping Co Ltd. This passenger tally is expected go up to “around 40 or 50” in the initial phase of the ferry service resumption, the representative noted.

The closest casino resort to the Macau pier for the ferry service, is Ponte 16 (pictured), promoted by Success Universe Group Ltd. The Macau-side pier is also close to San Ma Lo, and the historic centre of the city, key tourist attractions on the Macau peninsula.