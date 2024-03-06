Macau’s airport handled over 600k pax in Feb: operator

Macau’s only air hub, Macau International Airport (pictured), “exceeded 600,000” passenger throughputs in February, a period including the Chinese New Year holiday in the first half of the month, said its operator in a Tuesday press release.

It was the highest volume since August, and the second-highest since January 2020, just prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the operator’s data. In August the airport handled 602,931 passenger trips.

Macau International Airport Co Ltd, known as CAM, stated in its Tuesday update that as of February, it had been handling “213 round-trip flights per week to 18 cities in Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia… about 40 percent of the pre-pandemic level.”

Places outside Greater China that the air hub currently links to include: Singapore; Bangkok in Thailand; Vietnam destinations Danang, Cam Ranh, Haiphong and Hanoi; Indonesia’s capital Jakarta; Malaysia’s Kota Kinabalu and the capital Kuala Lumpur; the Philippine capital Manila; and Koror in Palau.

In Northeast Asia, Macau has services for: Japan’s capital Tokyo and Osaka; and South Korean destinations Seoul that nation’s capital, as well as Busan and Jeju. The information is according to the airport’s online timetable.

CAM said in its Tuesday announcement – mentioning the firm’s recent attendance at an aviation industry meeting called the Route Development Forum for Asia, held in Malaysia – that it had received enquiries from Really Cool Airlines in Thailand, to run Thailand-Macau routes. AirAsia Cambodia was also said to have confirmed intention to run a service from Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh to Macau. A launch date was not mentioned in the statement.

Macau’s airport operator also mentioned that it had received enquiries from Nepalese and Sri Lankan carriers to run respective charter flights to and from Macau, “in the fourth quarter of 2024”.