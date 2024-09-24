Macau’s August 5-star room rate averaged US$206: trade

Macau’s average five-star hotel room rate in August was MOP1,652.7 (about US$206), 0.1 percent lower than the prior-year period. That is according to the latest data from Macau Hotel Association published by the Macao Government Tourism Office.

GGRAsia’s review of historical data from the hotel trade body indicated this August’s average was only 1.0 percent down on August 2019′s MOP1,669.8.

The Macau Hotel Association has 47 hotel members, of which 28 are five-star hotels. Most of these five-star hotels are housed within casino resorts located across Cotai and Macau peninsula. The rest of the association’s member hotels are establishments of the four-star and three-star tier.

The August average room rate measured across its three-, four- and five-star hotels stood at MOP1,473.0, down 1.1 percent year-on-year. Among all its hotel tiers, three-star hotels saw the biggest year-on-year decline in rate for that month. The daily average was MOP1,025.7, down 9.1 percent.

The five-star hotels’ average occupancy rate was 96.5 percent in August, a year-on-year increase of 6.2 percentage points. The average occupancy rate across all the association’s tiers was 96.1 percent that month.

As of July, Macau had a total of 38 five-star hotels in service, with an aggregate of 26,000 guest rooms, shows a separate set of data from the city’s Statistics and Census Service. The number of five-star hotel rooms in July accounted for nearly 60 percent of Macau’s 43,600 hotel rooms in service that month.

In August, the volume of Macau’s inbound day-trippers continued to outweigh the overnighter cohort in terms of volume and pace of growth, the latest statistics bureau data also show.

Macau’s day-tripper tally in August was 2.04 million according to tourism data issued on Monday, up 23.4 percent year-on-year. In comparison, an aggregate of 1.61 million overnight visitors was logged for the month, up just 2.7 percent year-on-year.