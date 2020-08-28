Macau’s MGS Entertainment Show dropped for 2020

The 2020 edition of Macau’s MGS Entertainment Show, which was due to feature a casino trade exhibition and conference, has been cancelled for “safety and health” reason, said the organisers in an announcement. The event had been scheduled for November 17 to 19. The statement did not specifically refer to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said the next edition of the MGS Entertainment Show and MGS Summit would be from November 16 to 18, 2021, at the usual venue, Cotai Expo at the Venetian Macao.

The organiser of the MGS Entertainment Show – the Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers’ Association – said the decision to drop this year’s version had been taken after “extensive communication” with people in the gaming industry, and had been “mutually decided by a vote among our members, exhibitors and partners based on the current industry status and business opportunities”.

“While preparing for MGS Entertainment Show 2021, we will also launch a variety of innovative events and services to explore business value and accelerate the recovery of the industry,” said the statement.

Travel restrictions previously applied by the mainland China authorities for inward journeys from the mainland to Macau are only just being relaxed.

The application process for Individual Visit Scheme exit visas for residents of Guangdong province opened again on Wednesday (August 26) after being suspended since February. Those allowed in will still need to show a test certificate that they are free from Covid-19 infection. Travellers from outside China are currently barred from coming to Macau.

The organisers of two other casino industry trade shows that have been held annually in Asia, said in mid-August the next editions would be put back to 2021.

Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia, a casino industry trade fair and conference held annually in the spring in Macau, has been postponed to May 25 to 27 next year.

G2E Asia @ the Philippines will be delayed to November 10 and 11, 2021, according to a press release.