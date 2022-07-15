Macau’s only sports bet firm sees 2021 profit up 32pct

Jul 15, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau sports betting concessionaire Macau Slot Co Ltd reported net profit of just below MOP127.8 million (US$15.8 million) for full-year 2021, up 31.8 percent from the previous year, the firm said in a summary published on Wednesday in the city’s Official Gazette.
The company, trading as Macau SLOT, runs instant lotteries and betting on football and basketball matches, on a non-exclusive basis, until June 5, 2024.
The increase in 2021 profit was supported by a 15.6-percent growth in gross revenue from sports betting last year. The annual aggregate of such revenue was MOP629 million, compared to MOP544 million in 2020.
Macau Slot’s two main betting categories – football and basketball – generated respectively MOP415 million and MOP214 million in calendar year 2021. In 2020, the tallies were MOP401 million and MOP143 million respectively.
In the summary, Macau SLOT said it continues to promote “gambling as a form of entertainment, which has been well received” by its customers. The firm said the popularity of its offerings had “increased due to the combined efforts of all its employees.”
Macau SLOT said additionally that it is “committed to improving and seeking for more diversified sports betting products to meet customer expectations.”
It added: “We continue to strengthen our technology and sports information facilities to provide more comprehensive sports betting services.”
The gross revenue generated by instant lotteries and sports betting has, for years, occupied only a fraction of Macau’s overall gaming income. No Macau casinos operate sports books on their gaming floors.
