Majestic Group to operate casino at Lotus Tower in Sri Lanka

India-based Majestic Group Hotels & Casinos has signed an agreement with Golden Island Hospitality (Pvt) to run a Majestic Pride Casino at the Colombo Lotus Tower (pictured), in Sri Lanka’s capital city.

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilisation, and National Policy has already granted a casino business licence to Golden Island Hospitality under the Casino Business (Regulation) Act No. 17 of 2010, according to local media reports.

The second floor of the Lotus Tower base, with a total area of 44,000 square feet (4,088 sq metres), had been leased to Singapore’s Kreate Design Pte Ltd. The latter company was to develop a casino and entertainment are in that venue.

Kreate Design is now said to have leased – for a period of 10 years – part of the floor for the casino to be run under the Majestic brand. The Majestic Group operates the Majestic Pride Casino in Goa, India.

The second floor of the Lotus Tower already includes an eSports arena.

The 356-metre-high Colombo Lotus opened to the public in September 2022. Its base features six floors of retail and tourism offerings including restaurants, one floor of luxury hotel rooms, and an observation deck.

Kreate Design reportedly said that the Majestic-branded casino “is poised to transform Sri Lanka’s gaming sector with a wide variety of gaming options”.

“This venture is expected to boost tourism, enhance the local economy, and generate employment opportunities for Sri Lankan youth in the gaming and hospitality industries,” it added.