Malaysia detained nearly 2,000 people over illegal betting

Malaysian authorities detained 1,871 people on suspicion of involvement in online gambling and unlicensed lottery activities during a fortnight-long operation, reported local media, citing a senior police officer’s Wednesday comments at a briefing.

An aggregate of 1,785 raids occurred across the country between September 22 and October 5.

Seizures included MYR680,000 (about US$144,000) the police said was for illegal lottery activities. Cash, computer equipment and mobile phones worth MYR513,000 said to have been used for online gambling, was also confiscated.

A total of 1,599 men and 312 women, aged between 20 and 60, was arrested. Police are said to be investigating them for assisting in a public lottery and buying lottery tickets, in contravention of the country’s Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

As of October 5, a total of 382 investigation reports concerning online gambling and illegal lottery had resulted in court charges.

A further 1,362 investigation reports are still being considered, and 43 investigation reports had been categorised as requiring no further action.

Licensed lottery business is permitted in Malaysia. Resorts World Genting, near the capital Kuala Lumpur and run by Genting Malaysia Bhd, is allowed to offer gambling on casino games.