Malaysia to allow visa-free entry to Chinese citizens

Malaysia will allow visa-free entry for citizens of China and India from December 1, according to Malaysia’s prime minister Anwar Ibrahim. The move is part of efforts to boost tourism and the nation’s economy, he said on Sunday, in a speech at his party’s annual congress.

Holders of either a Chinese or Indian passport will be able to stay for up to 30 days visa-free, according to Mr Ibrahim.

“To celebrate our 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China next year, starting December 1, we will allow China citizens 30-day visa exemption,” he said, adding that travellers from India will also enjoy the same facility.

Singapore and Indonesia are currently the main source markets for Malaysia’s tourism sector, according to official data from the latter nation. China is the most important market beyond Southeast Asia.

Malaysia has a single licensed casino complex, Resorts World Genting, operated by Genting Malaysia Bhd. The property received about 15.7 million visitors in the first nine months of 2023.

In its third-quarter results announcement, Genting Malaysia said it maintained a “positive outlook” for international tourism, as the regional gaming market was “expected to continue recovering as airline capacity and air connectivity in the region improves”.

On Friday, the Chinese authorities had themselves announced that citizens of six countries, including Malaysia and five European nations, would be allowed to enter the country without a visa.

The move takes effect from December 1 and will last until November 30 next year, allowing leisure, business, and family travellers from those nations to stay in China for up to 15 days, visa-free.