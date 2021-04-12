Manila quarantine easing to April 30, casinos shut for now

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte decreed on Sunday that the Covid-19 countermeasures in Metro Manila (pictured) would be eased to so-called modified enhanced community quarantine from Monday (April 12) to April 30.

But casinos – including the large-scale private-sector resorts in Entertainment City – will remain closed, a step that had coincided with the more restrictive enhanced community quarantine.

Such venues had been shut since late March, the country’s regulator the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) had previously confirmed to GGRAsia.

Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal are also covered by the newly-eased quarantine conditions.

But even with the amendment of conditions, casinos, horse racing events, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments – except for the draws conducted by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office – are to remain shut down, according to the government guidelines.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Mr Duterte made the decision to ease the quarantine terms due to a greater number of public and private-sector hospitals making a commitment to provide rooms and beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

But Mr Roque added that the country’s leader said a common nighttime curfew from 8pm to 5am the following day – instituted previously – would remain in place until mayors and governors had agreed on modified hours.

The nation had 11,681 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours as of Sunday, taking the total of reported cases to 864,868. Of those, 146,519 were active cases, a further 703,404 individuals had recovered; and 14,945 people had died.