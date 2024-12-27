 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Manila’s Solaire hiring for online gaming team

Dec 27, 2024 Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck  

Manila’s Solaire hiring for online gaming team

Solaire Resort & Casino at Entertainment City in Manila says it is recruiting for its “online gaming team”, according to a Friday post on social media platform LinkedIn.

The positions offered include “director of online gaming – product”, “director, online gaming – retention marketing”, “head of online casino and bingo”, “product owner”, “online gaming host” and “technical support representative”.

Solaire Resort is run by Philippine casino operator Bloomberry Resorts Corp. The Philippines-listed company also runs a land-based operation at Solaire Resort North, at Vertis, Quezon City, north of Metro Manila.

The LinkedIn update didn’t mention the precise format for the Solaire Resort online-based product. Solaire Resort already runs online gaming aimed at domestic players and tied to physical casino inventory, including via a Philippine Inland Gaming Operator (PIGO) licence. Its online offering includes live slot games, live table games and e-games.

Banking group Morgan Stanley mentioned in a note in early December that Bloomberry was planning to launch an “online gaming app in the third quarter of 2025, likely using a different brand than Solaire to target different clientele”. The bank mentioned a customer segment with an average revenue per user of “PHP1,500 [about US$26] per month”.

GGRAsia approached Bloomberry Resorts regarding the launch of its online gaming app, but received no reply by the time this story went online.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

2024: ‘overseas gambling’ still a no-no for China

2024: ‘overseas gambling’ still a no-no for China

Dec 27, 2024  

The year 2024 ended in Macau with a visit from China’s leader, President Xi Jinping.  The tour coincided with the 25th anniversary of Macau’s handover from Portuguese administration to that...
Read More
Manila’s Solaire hiring for online gaming team

Manila’s Solaire hiring for online gaming team

Dec 27, 2024  

Vietnam’s Corona to pause local-play scheme from Jan 1

Vietnam’s Corona to pause local-play scheme from Jan

Dec 27, 2024  

Macau 5-star hotel prices dip 3pct y-o-y in Nov: trade

Macau 5-star hotel prices dip 3pct y-o-y in Nov: trade

Dec 27, 2024  

CasinoPlus creating online network of Philippines IRs

CasinoPlus creating online network of Philippines IRs

Dec 27, 2024  

S.Korea, Japan to ease visa rules for Chinese tourists

S.Korea, Japan to ease visa rules for Chinese tourists

Dec 27, 2024  

MGM Osaka main-area work starts April 2025: report

MGM Osaka main-area work starts April 2025: report

Dec 26, 2024  

Pick of the Day


15.13 million

Number of visitors to Singapore this calendar year up to November 30