Manila’s Solaire hiring for online gaming team

Solaire Resort & Casino at Entertainment City in Manila says it is recruiting for its “online gaming team”, according to a Friday post on social media platform LinkedIn.
The positions offered include “director of online gaming – product”, “director, online gaming – retention marketing”, “head of online casino and bingo”, “product owner”, “online gaming host” and “technical support representative”.
Solaire Resort is run by Philippine casino operator Bloomberry Resorts Corp. The Philippines-listed company also runs a land-based operation at Solaire Resort North, at Vertis, Quezon City, north of Metro Manila.
The LinkedIn update didn’t mention the precise format for the Solaire Resort online-based product. Solaire Resort already runs online gaming aimed at domestic players and tied to physical casino inventory, including via a Philippine Inland Gaming Operator (PIGO) licence. Its online offering includes live slot games, live table games and e-games.
Banking group Morgan Stanley mentioned in a note in early December that Bloomberry was planning to launch an “online gaming app in the third quarter of 2025, likely using a different brand than Solaire to target different clientele”. The bank mentioned a customer segment with an average revenue per user of “PHP1,500 [about US$26] per month”.
GGRAsia approached Bloomberry Resorts regarding the launch of its online gaming app, but received no reply by the time this story went online.
