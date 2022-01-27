Many luxury hotels at Macau casinos still rooms for CNY

A number of Macau luxury hotels inside casino resorts still had, as of Thursday, rooms available for every night of the upcoming week-long Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday period, according to checks conducted by GGRAsia.

China’s State Council has designated the holiday period this time as January 31, a Monday – the eve of Chinese New Year – to February 6, a Sunday.

GGRAsia’s occupancy survey drew on information collated from the official booking websites of the relevant casino-resort hotels. As of Thursday, 16 out of 22 local five-star hotels – most of them establishments at Cotai casino resorts – still had rooms for every night of the festive period.

Only seven hotel venues saw at least three nights booked out during the relevant week. They included: MGM Macau on the city’s peninsula, and the Emerald Tower of MGM Cotai, in Cotai, promoted by MGM China Holdings Ltd; and Wynn Macau, promoted by Wynn Macau Ltd.

The others full for at least three nights were: Banyan Tree Macau and The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, both at the Galaxy Macau casino resort in Cotai, as well as StarWorld Hotel, all promoted by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd; and The Londoner Macao Hotel, promoted by Sands China Ltd.

Six of those seven hotel venues are in the five-star tier. The exception is The Londoner Macao Hotel, which is classified by the local tourism authority as four-star accommodation.

The other casino resorts that were surveyed included: Macau peninsula’s Grand Lisboa and Cotai’s Grand Lisboa Palace, both promoted by SJM Holdings Ltd; the M Tower of MGM Cotai; and Wynn Palace on Cotai, promoted by Wynn Macau Ltd.

Other hotels in the survey were: Nüwa, Morpheus, and Grand Hyatt Macau, at City of Dreams Macau, Cotai, as well as the two hotel towers at Studio City in Cotai, and Altira Macau in Taipa. All of those venues are promoted by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.

Also checked were: Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, and JW Marriott Hotel Macau, at the Galaxy Macau complex, all promoted by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

GGRAsia additionally made checks regarding the following hotels: Sands Macao, on the city’s peninsula, and the Venetian Macao, the Parisian Macao, St Regis Macao, Conrad Macao, Sheraton Grand Macao, and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, all on Cotai, and all promoted by Sands China Ltd.

GGRAsia’s hotel survey further indicated that some of the five-star hotels covered – including several already booked out for three of the holiday nights – were as of Thursday, offering stays in a standard room for under HKD2,000 (US$257) for nights of the upcoming festive period. That is according to information available via their respective online booking engines.

For full-year 2021, the average room rate for the city’s three-star, four-star, and five-star hotels was MOP834.50 (US$104), a 9-percent decrease when compared to 2020, according to the hotel survey conducted by the Macau Hotel Association and lately published.

In 2021, the average room rate for five-star hotels covered by the association, was MOP1,015.40, down 23.8 percent year-on-year. The Macau Hotel Association has 40 member hotels, most of them of the five-star category, and located inside casino resorts in the city.