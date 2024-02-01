Many Macau casino hotels already show strong CNY bookings

A number of Macau’s luxury hotels in casino resorts already had – as of Wednesday – no rooms available to the public for any of the nights of the upcoming lunar calendar-based Chinese New Year holiday, according to checks by GGRAsia.

China’s State Council has designated this year’s Chinese New Year holiday on the mainland as an eight-day period running from February 10, a Saturday, to February 17, also a Saturday, inclusive. The State Council said in an advisory notice, it would “encourage” mainland employers to let staff begin their break on February 9, the eve of the official festive period.

GGRAsia’s occupancy survey drew on information collated from the official booking websites of the relevant Macau casino-resort hotels.

As of Wednesday, 15 out of 31 local luxury hotel towers – most of them establishments at Cotai casino resorts – had seen almost all nights fully booked for the festive period. GGRAsia’s search focused on the standard room category with either a king bed or two beds for two adults.

The luxury hotels that already had no rooms available for the full festive period running from February 10 to 17 included: Grand Lisboa, operated by SJM Holdings Ltd; as well as MGM Macau on the city’s peninsula, and MGM Cotai, both run by MGM China Holdings Ltd.

Also full for the upcoming holiday period were: The Ritz-Carlton, Macau and the Raffles at Galaxy Macau, both located at Cotai casino resort complex Galaxy Macau, promoted by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. The others booked out were The Londoner Hotel at the Londoner Macao casino resort, and the Four Seasons Hotel Macao and The Grand Suites at Four Seasons, all promoted by Sands China Ltd.

Luxury casino hotels and hotel brands within casino resorts that indicated they had no rooms publicly available for seven out of the eight festive nights were: Wynn Macau on the city’s peninsula, and Wynn Palace, both run by Wynn Macau Ltd; Galaxy Hotel, Banyan Tree Macau, Hotel Okura Macau, and JW Marriott Hotel Macau, all at the Galaxy Macau resort complex; and Conrad Macao, at the Londoner Macao.

Apart from the 15 hotel towers mentioned, eight other properties – or hotels associated with casino resorts – no longer had rooms available for at least four nights of the eight-day break.

They included: Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, operated by SJM Holdings; Nüwa and Morpheus, both at City of Dreams Macau, as well as Epic Tower of Studio City Phase 2, all promoted by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The others were: the Venetian Macao; the Parisian Macao; and the Londoner Court and Sheraton Grand Macao at the Londoner Macao complex, all promoted by Sands China.

Nightly rates of the still-available hotel rooms in Cotai for the festive break were mostly, at minimum, MOP3,000 (US$372), excluding taxes and other service charges. The rates indicated a peak around the midpoint of the eight-day break. For that period, some Cotai casino resort standard room accommodation was priced at more than MOP6,000 a night.

Chinese New Year is typically a peak period for gaming and hospitality trade in the city. The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) had earlier this month flagged that it was expecting a daily average of 120,000 visitors travelling to the city during the festive period.