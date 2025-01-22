Many Macau casino resort hotels nearly sold out for CNY

Over 20 luxury hotels in Macau – all housed within casino resort complexes – appear to have sold out their rooms for at least four nights of the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday season, which for mainland residents covers eight days this time. The room-demand snapshot is based on GGRAsia checks of the respective official booking engines of those hotels.

The research covered 32 luxury hotel brands that are represented within properties promoted by the six Macau gaming operators, and are mostly in the Cotai district.

As of Tuesday, six out of the 32 hotel brands had actually sold out for all eight nights. Although GGRAsia focused on the two-person standard room category, some of the hotels surveyed are suite-only properties.

China’s State Council has designated this year’s Chinese New Year holiday on the mainland as from January 28 to February 4, inclusive.

Venues indicating no rooms for any of the festive nights, included: Grand Lisboa, the Macau peninsula flagship of SJM Holdings Ltd; and Banyan Tree Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, and Raffles at Galaxy Macau, all located at Cotai casino resort complex Galaxy Macau, promoted by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

Also full for all the holiday nights were: the Four Seasons Hotel Macao and The Grand Suites at Four Seasons, which are Cotai properties promoted by Sands China Ltd.

A total of 21 of the 32 surveyed hotels was sold out for at least four nights. They include: Grand Lisboa Palace, The Karl Lagerfeld, and Palazzo Versace Macau, all located at SJM Holdings’ Cotai resort complex, Grand Lisboa Palace.

Also full for four nights or more were: the hotel at MGM Macau, on Macau peninsula; and MGM Cotai accommodation branded respectively as M Tower, Emerald Tower, and Skylofts. The two resorts are run by MGM China Holdings Ltd. Additionally booked up for at least four nights, were Wynn Macau on the city’s peninsula, and Wynn Palace in Cotai. Both complexes are promoted by Wynn Macau Ltd.

Additionally flagging no space for at least four nights were: Nüwa and Morpheus at City of Dreams Macau; as well as Star Tower and Epic Tower of Studio City, all promoted by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.

In that situation also, were Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau and Andaz Macau, all part of Galaxy Macau; as well as the Venetian Macao, St Regis Macao, The Londoner Hotel, and Londoner Court, all Cotai hotels promoted by Sands China.

The rates of the still-available Cotai hotel rooms indicated a pricing peak at the midpoint of the Chinese New Year break. Guest rooms or suites able to accommodate two adults were priced at more than MOP6,000 (US$748.3) per night.

As of Tuesday, GGRAsia also observed that a number of luxury hotels at casino complexes indicated either they were sold out – or had limited availability – until the middle of February, for rooms able to accommodate two adults.

Those properties were: MGM Macau; MGM Cotai; Wynn Macau; Wynn Palace; Galaxy Hotel, and Banyan Tree Macau; as well as Raffles at Galaxy Macau.