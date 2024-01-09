Marina Bay Sands arts festival to return this month

Singapore casino resort Marina Bay Sands is to host from January 18 to 28 the second edition of its arts festival, “Where Art Takes Shape”. The programme includes an art fair, film screenings, and large-scale art installations.

Paul Town, Marina Bay Sands’ chief operating officer was quoted in a press release as saying the festival “celebrates art in all its forms – from architecture and haute couture to even Michelin-starred creations.”

He added: “Marina Bay Sands has always sought to foster a dynamic, accessible and inclusive space where art thrives and resonates with our diverse audiences.”

The casino resort’s Sands Expo & Convention Centre will host the art fair, ART SG, from January 18 to January 21. This year more than 100 galleries are represented, drawn from across 33 countries and territories, according to the announcement.

The inaugural edition of ART SG held at the property in January last year received “43,000” visitors, according to the event organiser’s archived information.

Marina Bay Sands’ ArtScience Museum will host two art exhibitions under the theme “science and science fiction”, plus a virtual reality gallery. The museum’s cinema will also screen art films and videos by artists from around the world.

The resort is also promoting an “art trail” with a map made available online, guiding visitors to 11 art installations located either inside the property, or its hinterland.

Marina Bay Sands’ parent is United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp.