Marina Bay Sands app now enables online check in

Singapore casino resort Marina Bay Sands said in a Monday announcement it has launched new functions within the property’s mobile application (pictured), so its customers can complete the hotel check-in process remotely rather than in-person via the front desk. With the new in-app features, named as “Smart Hotel”, guests can also use their smartphone as a digital keycard for their room during their stay.

Smart check in can be done by the user scanning their ID document and taking a “selfie” photograph, with the materials then being verified via facial recognition technology. Once those steps have been done, digital key access and room-lift access is enabled.

“Our aim is to not only transform the conventional check-in experience, but to also allow guests to truly maximise their time and start discovering the property from the moment they arrive,” said Paul Town, Marina Bay Sands’ chief operating officer, in prepared remarks included in the Monday release.

Hotel guests can request in-room amenities and in-room dining through the Marina Bay Sands mobile application, the release also noted. The app can also be used to verify the guest’s room bill and complete their check-out procedure online.

Radio frequency identification (RFID) technology is used to monitor room inventory for the purpose of express check out, added the release.

Other features will be added to the app later. They will include contactless payment for valet parking, and the ability to view eTickets for attractions at the property, Marina Bay Sands mentioned in the Monday release.

Marina Bay Sands is run by Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd, a unit of United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp.