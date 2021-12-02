Marina Bay Sands recruiting online for more than 1,000 roles

The Marina Bay Sands casino resort (pictured) in Singapore says it is having a recruitment drive online, offering more than 1,000 jobs.

The roles include casino operations, corporate work, food and drink services, hotel operations, mall management, museum staffing, and jobs in facilities work and security.

What the resort’s promoter terms a “Virtual Career Fair” will be held from December 6 to 8 inclusive.

It will make use of the resort’s recently-announced Virtual Meeting Place, via “e-booths” for the various hiring departments.

Those taking part in the virtual event – which will include the chance for live ‘online chat’ with job recruiters – will have the opportunity subsequently to apply online for any of the jobs featured.

The Covid-19 pandemic had “sparked new ways of recruiting and hiring,” said Chan Yit Foon, senior vice president, human resources, at Marina Bay Sands, as cited in a Tuesday press release.

As a result, there was “no better time” for the resort to run the pilot online recruitment event via the property’s Virtual Meeting Place, stated the executive.

Marina Bay Sands is run by a unit of United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp, which is also the parent of Macau casino operator, Sands China Ltd.

On Tuesday, Singapore’s Health Minister, Ong Ye Kung, said the city-state would not introduce any fresh measures to reopen its borders – such as via its Vaccinated Travel Lane initiative – while it evaluates the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Singapore would also increase testing of travellers and front-line workers to reduce the risk of local transmission, added the minister.